WRIGHT CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Wright City residents tell News 4 they are frustrated with what they are calling incontinent trash services. They say their trash hasn’t been picked up in nearly four weeks.
News 4 has reported nearly all St. Louis Metro municipalities’ including Florissant, St. Louis County and four other municipalities terminated or didn’t renew contracts with Meridian Waste after delayed services
Residents say the concerning pattern is now happening in Wright City. News 4 reached out to Meridian to find out what’s causing these delays. A spokesperson said they are having delays with their residential service due to the nationwide shortage of truck drivers. They also attribute lingering employment issues related to the pandemic.
Billboards have been placed at their division in Foristell as a recruitment effort. Meridian says they are also dealing with a vehicle shortage, as repairs have been slowed due to supply chain interruptions that are also pandemic related.
Meridian says they are hiring and training new drivers and helpers to address the routes that experienced missed collections and encourage qualified and interested parties to apply online at www.MeridianWaste.com/Careers/MO.
