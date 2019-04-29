FRANKLIN Co. , Mo. (KMOV.com) - Residents in Franklin County are voicing concerns after the United States Postal Service (USPS) stopped deliveries due to the road they live on.
Tim Bird said he’s lived off Deer View Lane in Lonedell for 15 years and has never had issues with his mail until recently.
“It started with the letters, I think February 15 we got the first letter,” Bird.
Bird and other neighbors said they received a letter from USPS stating the gravel road they live on is in need of repair. The letter asks residents to repair potholes and ruts in order for the Post Office to continue delivering on their private road.
Bird said he and other neighbors have spent hundreds of dollars in recent months repairing potholes and grading. After receiving three letters from the Post Office, he said their mail delivery officially stopped on April 24.
“We can’t get a solid answer as to why,” he said.
News 4 called the Post Office and was told the post master is out of the office for the next two days. According to the letter, if repairs aren’t made, residents need to move their mailboxes to Highway 30. Douglas Quade said he doesn’t believe that’s safe. He’s one of several neighbors who said they rely on mail delivery for their medications.
“We’re doing everything we can to satisfy them, they repeatedly change their goal of what they want us to do,” Quade said.
News 4 plans to follow up with the Post Office in the coming days.
