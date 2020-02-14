ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Residents of both sides of the river will march together on February 24 calling for peace.
For the first time in the St. Louis area, people will hit the streets on both sides of the river to promote peace.
Several community and clergy leaders gathered on Friday to announce the "Peace Be Still" week. It's being called a challenge to the community to focus on the crime and violence plaguing the area.
"As long as we stand together ... we can do a lot of things, it's about creating a better future for our kids because we have to plant the seeds, and water the grass and we have to harvest our children because they're the future," Chante Bass with Better Family Life said.
The marches will be on Marti Luther King Blvd. in both St. Louis City and East St. Louis. They will start simultaneously at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.