WEST ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Residents in a West St. Louis County neighborhood near Creve Coeur are hoping police will find the suspects who broke into and damaged cars early Friday morning.
Gabe Crawford says he looked out his bedroom window and saw a car parked in the middle of the street.
"So about 3:00, I heard commotion out front. Laid in bed but I thought that's a lot of doors opening and closing," Crawford said. "And I noticed there are two individuals walking with their arms full back and forth, and I thought that's kind of unusual, so I grabbed my phone and I actually set the alarm on my truck here, parked in the street, and it started honking and it spooked them."
Crawford said that worked, but the suspects went after his truck before they left.
"They stopped here right at my truck, and hit three times really loud. And the end result was the broken glass here. So yeah, pretty, pretty good amount of damage," he said.
Others say they were victims too. Neighbors say a footage from a Ring doorbell camera shows thieves were riding around in a white SUV. Laney James, 16, says those thieves stole a few gift cards, a debit card and her school ID.
"I was right inside. I missed them by five minutes," she said.
St. Louis County police say they are investigating about 10 car break-ins from the neighborhood overnight. Among the items stolen were keys, garage door openers and credit cards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.