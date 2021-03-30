FLETCHER, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Jimmy Huddleston’s truck is sitting on a flat tire because of a growing pothole at the end of his street.
“It was the night before last, I came through there, and I guess I picked something up in that pothole,” he said.
For months, he says he’s complained to Washington County officials for a permanent fix. But instead, he says they only fill it with gravel, and with each rain storm and passing car, the hole gets worse.
“We got to get this fixed,” Huddleston said.
Huddleston says the pothole is one of several infrastructure problems on Calico Creek Road. The streets are intertwined with the Calico Creek, and many overpasses are unsteady and flood during heavy rain.
“It’s in dire need of repair, the water is usually two to three feet above where we’re at,” he said.
News 4 reached out to Washington County leaders to figure out what can be done. We are waiting to hear back.
