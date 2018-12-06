ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Justin Emge received a call Thursday morning.
"He said he was with the St. Charles County Police Department. He was very professional, very thorough," said Emge.
Emge said the man identified himself as Sgt. Mike Ballard and spent 10-15 minutes going over details about jury duty notification and the warrants issued for his arrest, as well as the $1,100 fine he could pay to cancel the warrants. Initially, he said, the call seemed legitimate.
"The bells were not going off because the guy was very thorough and asked a lot of questions about where I lived, you know, confirming my birthdate. I never gave up this information, just confirmed it," said Emge.
Val Joyner with the St. Charles County Police Department said local police departments have nothing to do with jury duty and will never call you about missing jury duty or about warrants. She said the best way not to fall for their scheme is to not listen to it if you get a call like Emge’s.
"Hang up the phone. Be very, very quick about doing it. And also if they call back don't answer, let it go to voicemail. Then you pick up your phone and call your local law enforcement agency," Joyner said.
Joyner said scammers will try to pressure you into doing something as soon as possible and won’t give you time to verify their story. When Emge used a second phone to call police to verify the man’s story, the scammer became irate. Emge was able to record part of the conversation.
The scammer told him, "Hang up the phone Mister E. Hang up your line Mister E. Hang up your phone Mister E and we will continue, we will continue the process.”
If you have a question about whether you have warrants, you can look for yourself online in Missouri at Missouri Casenet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.