SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Residents in a popular south St. Louis neighborhood are taking action on their own to increase safety.
For months, people in Tower Grove Heights have pushed for cameras to help fight crime. According to the Tower Grove Heights Safety Committee, they were denied the ability to vote for cameras using ward capital funds.
Instead, neighbors banded together to help raise money for cameras. The community held a pizza fundraiser in November which raised more than $7,000.
Emily Booker said it was important for her to donate to the cause.
“Although cameras don't prevent crime, they help find who is doing these horrible things,” she said.
The community of about 2,000 households is part of the Tower Grove South neighborhood. The safety committee said 20 cameras will be placed at intersections in the neighborhood. Some cameras will tie into the St. Louis Police Department’s Real Time Crime Center.
“I really think cameras and just a little bit more safety would be great if we could feel a little safer in our community,” said Booker.
The Tower Grove Heights Safety Committee said they’ll start with 20 cameras and expand the program until funding runs out. The cameras will be installed in the next few weeks.
