SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Residents in the Tower Grove South neighborhood say two suspicious vehicles and people have them concerned.
“It does not make me entirely comfortable,” said one resident.
They say since September, they’ve seen a man driving a grey Ford Escape and a woman driving a blue car that have been using the area as a drug exchange point.
“Two or three times a week, another car would pull up and they were transferring bags of prescriptions,” a resident said.
One resident said she saw several bags of prescribed medication covering the passenger seat of one of the vehicles.
Residents say the individuals were last spotted on Wednesday.
News 4 found that police have received several calls related to possible drug sales in the area. Police say they are investigating.
So far no arrests have been made.
Some residents believe their street is being used because it’s quiet and secluded off of busy Grand Avenue.
News 4 found the city’s Neighborhood Stabilization Team is also looking into the matter. They work to make sure police look into issues residents bring to them.
