SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Uneven, rough and bumpy patches left exposed on a section of Caroline Street in South City have residents and drivers frustrated.
“We’ve been dealing with this for a good 2.5 months now,” said a Caroline Street resident.
News 4 found Spire left at least 10 patches exposed after doing underground utility work.
The City of St. Louis told News 4 they are responsible for the paving. The St. Louis Streets Department says they have such an agreement with contractors such as Spire.
City workers will come out and pave patches that are no greater than two inches deep after a contractor finishes digging. The city says they do it in a way to make sure they’re paving over with the same materials.
Right now, the city says they’re trying to keep up with all of the projects currently being done by Spire, adding that Spire has at least 20 crews out working, digging anywhere from 40 to 60 holes a day.
Operating with a staff that’s nearly short 50 people short, the city says they are working to catch up.
The city says they hope to have a crew out in this area before the end of the week.
