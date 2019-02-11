SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - People in a South City neighborhood are frustrated after frequent power outages.
Dutchtown resident Nathan Lindsey said his power has gone out every day since Wednesday. Lindsey said the timing of outages vary but can last anywhere from 10 minutes to four hours.
“We've just had large power outages that have taken up entire blocks,” he said.
Several business owners on Meramec Street said the outages have impacted business. The owners of Queen’s Nails and Spa and Urban Eats Café said they were forced to close early twice in the last two weeks.
On Wednesday, the city confirms street lights went out from Dutchtown to South Hampton due to an Ameren outage. Neighbors said they’ve tried emailing, tweeting and submitting requests on the company website but can’t get a clear explanation.
News 4 reached out to Ameren. Company officials said more than a dozen employees are actively working to fix the problem.
Representative Ryan Arnold said they discovered issues with a power line that serves more than 1,000 residents. They are running a diagnostic test to determine what the issue is and how to fix it.
Ameren says they will meet with residents to reveal the findings once the study is complete. Officials could not give a timeline but said it will happen “soon.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.