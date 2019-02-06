NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - After six days without running water, tenants at a North City apartment complex are glad to have working faucets.
Casandra White lives at Rivertrail Apartments and said her water stopped working on Friday.
“We should have to go through this,” White said.
White said she stayed at a hotel for five nights to have access to running water and a working toilet. She said she called the leasing office multiple times but could not get a response.
At least six tenants tell News 4 they didn’t have running water either. Richard Jones said he’s on disability and couldn’t afford to spend the night at a hotel again.
“I have cancer, I’m not supposed to be breathing this stuff in,” Jones said.
Wednesday, News 4 went to the leasing office to find the lights off and blinds closed. After calling the emergency maintenance line, an employee said she’d get back to us. Two hours after a News 4 crew left, White reached out to News 4 and said after six days, her water was back on.
After calling and emailing property management, an employee sent the following statement:
“We deeply apologize for this situation. Teams have been on the ground since we learned about this, working to fix all of the broken pipes. Access has now been restored for all residents save one, and we will not stop working until water service is restored to every unit. T.E.H. is committed to providing our residents with quality housing and we regret any inconvenience or discomfort that this has caused for tenants at River Trails.”
News 4 asked how tenants who spent the night at hotels would be compensated. Officials said they will work with residents to ensure they are reimbursed by applying the amount of the lodging expenses incurred toward future rent.
When asked why it took six days to fix, the company said a plumber was contacted Friday and work has been ongoing. They said multiple units were impacted which extended the timeline of repairs.
Before 6:00p.m., Wednesday News 4 learned water was restored to all units.
