ELSBERRY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Residents of a Lincoln County town say brown and discolored water keeps coming out of their taps.
Tinaka Pennington says it is a problem that Elsberry residents have been dealing for a long time.
“It’s an ongoing battle, we’ve had it for years,” said Pennington. “It is not drinkable, you can barely bathe in it because you can’t take a bath without it being brown. You can’t give it to your animals because it’s brown, it’s just ridiculous.”
Elsberry contracts with Alliance Water Resources for its water. Someone with the company says there is no reason to be concerned.
“The water passes DNR’s requirements for consumption. The sediment is harmless, obviously the aesthetics are not pleasing or inviting to drink,” said Brian Hemmer with Alliance Water Resources.
He says extremely high demand on the system stirs up sediment inside the water line. Some residents say there was a firefighting exercise and it’s believed that led to the latest problem, although water discoloration is year-round issue for the city.
Three times a year, crews flush the lines and residents have to deal with the discolored water.
The town is saddled with an aging infrastructure. For a town of 1,900, overhauling the system would be too costly. Hemmer says residents are told to flush their lines at home.
“If they call city hall, we will do our best to flush the area. We want the residents to have palatable water as well as safe water,” said Hemmer.
