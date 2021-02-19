JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Multiple residents living at Sycamore Springs mobile home park in House Springs reached out to News 4 claiming they've been without running water for a week, however all of the residents spoke on condition of anonymity out of fear of being evicted for speaking out.
"We boil water on the stove and just wash like that," said one resident. "My kids pee in the woods, it's all you can do!"
Residents said the problem began last Saturday and they were told by management repairs would be needed to the water tower that supplies water to the mobile home park. Monday's snow storm didn't help matters.
"For the first few days there was no way of getting out because we were snowed in," the resident said.
Then, residents said they were told repairs would be made on Wednesday, almost four days after the water initially stopped running.
"Nothing happened, we still didn't have water."
On Thursday, several residents said they received an email from the property manager indicating repairs were ongoing Thursday evening. That email was followed up by one indicating that within 12 hours, water would be restored, once the well had a chance to fill up.
"I waited 12 hours and I still have no water," one resident said. "And I was told she doesn't know when it's going to be fixed."
Some living within the community told News 4 on Friday afternoon water had begun flowing again, but to varying degrees. Some said it was back to normal, while others said it was a trickle and there wasn't enough pressure to bathe.
News 4 called the Parkland Venture property manager, who oversees the mobile home park. The manager said she would have to check with a regional manager before speaking. Less than 15 minutes later, the manager told News 4 the company had no comment, other than to say the company had done everything it could to help the residents.
Additionally, the company said it is awaiting the weekend's warmer temperatures to allow frozen pipes on the property to thaw.
"My pipes are not frozen," said one resident. "That's just not true, this is a bigger problem."
The property has experienced problems year-round, according to a few people News 4 spoke to. They added this is one of multiple boil advisories the community has been under within the last year. As of Friday evening, dozens of people are still without water, unable to do laundry or bathe. Many have purchased bottled water to drink.
