IMPERIAL, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Neighbors on Country Haven Drive in Imperial tell News 4 they are done dealing with icy roads.
“People are falling, the mailman can hardly get up, the trash man sliding all over the place,” said James Smick.
“My son twisted his back going to the mail box,” Marcia Guelbert.
Residents say their road is being coated by ice because of a leaky water source from the top of a hill.
“There’s no way to stop it,” said Smick.
Neighbors fear with the freezing temps overnight, the ice is only going to get worse if the problem isn’t fixed.
“The road is going to turn into another sheet of ice,” said Smick.
Smick said he’s tried diverting the water after noticing damage to home foundations and fencing.
A representative with Public Water District 10 came out to the neighborhood after phone calls from News 4.
The utility said it didn’t find any leaks from their pipes and they cannot find what’s causing the problem.
A representative with the Jefferson County Public Works Department told News 4 they will have a crew out on Tuesday to investigate.
