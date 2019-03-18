CLARKSVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Residents of Clarksville, Missouri are filling up sandbags to prevent rising waters from hitting their historic town.
Mayor Jo Anne Smiley says she is taking no chances as people in town spent the weekend working to protect the city on the Mississippi River from flooding.
“NOAA weather people have indicated to us that there is a possibility that we will have a flood sometime during this flood season that could exceed what has happened here before,” said Smiley.
Hundreds of tons of sand and more than 1,000 tons of rock have been brought in. Workers, including inmates from a prison in nearby Vandalia, spent the weekend creating a flood wall.
“They’ve had repeated losses in the past, so we’re working with them to obtain a flood wall that can be moved in and moved out so that it keeps the city having the wonderful river view that they have,” said Cindy Hultz with the Mark Twain Regional Council of Governments.
It is all an effort to help ensure Clarksville enjoys another 200 years of existence.
