FLORISSANT (KMOV.com) - Residents of a Florissant street say a newly installed curb is causing headaches and hazards.
The City of Florissant installed new curbs in the fall, some of them are not even with driveways, causing water to puddle and for driveways to become muddy. The recent frigid temperatures have meant other problems too.
“I noticed it was all ice over the driveway,” said resident Brittany Daniel.
A woman who lives down the block from Daniel says the mud is even worse.
“I’ve seen some cars get stuck in it,” said Rose Wheckerlin.
Wheckerlin said the city finished construction of the new curbs in the late fall but never finished seeding and adding back grass.
Wheckerlin said she took photos of the curbs but never reached out to the city, but Daniel and another neighbor did reach out in December.
“The head of the street department took down some notes. As far as I know, my neighbor hasn’t heard anything and neither have I,” said Daniel.
Florissant’s public works director told News 4 he will come out and personally check on the issue but says there is more work to be done, adding it sounds like some spots need to be regarded.
The Public Works Director said grass was not planted because the project was done late in the fall. However, once the weather warms up, he says grass will be planted.
