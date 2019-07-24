ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Part of a south St. Louis County neighborhood may be eligible for a FEMA buyout.
The area along the River Des Peres near River City and Idaho has been plagued by flooding problems for years.
The neighborhood is still uncertain about its future as it reels from the latest round of flooding.
“When River Des Peres crested everything flowed in and had five feet of water in my whole basement,” said resident Pat Hunt.
He's had to gut the basement and buy a new H-VAC system and water heater.
He lives just yards away from the River Des Peres.
Wednesday morning FEMA and St. Louis County Emergency Management reps were going door-to-door to check out the damage.
About two dozen homes in the area are being considered for a possible buyout.
After an earlier assessment of the area, FEMA assistance was denied, but there was an appeal and FEMA is now taking a closer look.
Sot @ 10 42 07 matt gabrian/st. Louis county emergency management
“They did a drone flyover during when the river was up and did not see the damage that would hit the thresholds for disaster declaration,” said Matt Gabrian with St. Louis County Emergency Management. “Now they’re going out and re-inspecting and re-evaluating.”
This is what would be considered the very early stage of any potential buy-out.
As the matter works its way through the process it could be months, perhaps a year and a half, before any final decision would be made.
But state lawmakers are behind the effort.
It's unlivable. It's bad conditions. When you buy the home you don't know it and that happens, and when it does, you can't sell the home,” said Missouri State Representative Bob Burns (D, 93rd District). “It’s just a bad situation that's why I'm trying to help.”
Residents like hunt feel the decision should be easy.
“I have five feet of sewage and River Des Peres in my basement,” he said. “That's disaster to me.”
