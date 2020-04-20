NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Residents who live near O’Fallon Park in North City sent News 4 pictures of individuals ignoring the city’s stay-at-home order.
“I’m really getting ticked off about people standing around and not having no disregard about anything,” said one resident.
A 62-year-old resident says that for weeks, people have been gathering at the corner of East Harris and Algernon since city officials closed parts of O’Fallon Park.
“Every time the park gets closed down, here they come,” she said.
It’s one of several city parks that are closed to vehicular traffic to prevent people from gathering while the stay-at-home order is in effect.
The area sits in zip code 63107, where 46 COVID-19 cases have been reported so far. The area neighbors zip code 63115, where 96 people have contracted the virus, making it the hardest hit zip code in the city.
In less than a week, the city confirms 10 more people have died from this virus, bringing the city’s’ death toll to 40.
News 4 reached out to St. Louis Metropolitan Police to see what they’re doing to address what's going on in O'Fallon Park. A spokesperson said that they found out about this problem over the weekend and made the crowd disperse.
But police said it isn't their responsibility. News 4 found out that’s the duty of the city’s health department.
They say they’re aware of the issue, after receiving several complaints from residents and add they are working with multiple agencies to provide a response to the problem.
If someone has a concern about a COVID-19 violation, they can contact the Citizens’ Service Bureau at 622-4800 or online at stlouis-mo.gov/covid-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.