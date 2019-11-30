EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Firefighters in the Metro East are battling a large blaze early Saturday morning.
Crews arrived to an apartment fire near 6th Street and St. Louis Ave in East St. Louis at 6:30 a.m. First responders said about 25 residents were inside the building and a few people were taken to the hospital with injuries after jumping from the second-story window.
Around 9 a.m., fire officials said the fire is now under control.
Here’s another look at the fire right now. Chief tells me it’s under control but crews will probably be out here for another 3 hours. pic.twitter.com/bCg9rIO46K— Alyssa Toomey (@Alyssa_Toomey) November 30, 2019
Metrolink trains are not operating between the 5th Street and Missouri and JJK Center MetroLink stations due to the fire. Shuttles will transport passengers by bus between the stations.
Riders may experience delays up to 60 minutes.
