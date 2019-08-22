SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Dumpster fires in one South City neighborhood residents say have been happening all summer.
“It’s pretty frustrating, you’re afraid to put anything out,” said resident Debbie Rask.
Residents along Goener Avenue in the Bevo Mill area recorded cell phone video after at least four dumpsters were set on fire Wednesday night.
Flames topped garage roofs and charred backyards.
The Abdullah family tells News 4 when they saw the flames from their back window, they ran outside with buckets of water to extinguish the flames.
“What if you’re not here? Our neighbors weren’t here and we tried to stop it,” said Mena Abdullah.
Residents and St. Louis police say they believe a man spotted on a nearby surveillance camera is responsible for the fires.
The St. Louis Fire Department said earlier this month eight dumpsters were set on fire on that block.
Debbie Rask has been living here for 41 years and says because of this she’s hesitant to placing her trash out.
“He’s getting more nervy, he’s doing it earlier in the evening,” said Rask.
Anyone with any information on the fires or the man's identity is asked to contact St. Louis Police.
