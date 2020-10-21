BEL NOR, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Bel-Nor residents hope two historic properties will be preserved, as UMSL sells them to two separate developers.
“This community is so naturally beautiful,” said Bel-Nor resident Dan Riley.
The City of Bel-Nor held town hall meeting over Zoom Wednesday, discussing the future of the Normandie Golf Course and the Incarnate Word Convent.
In 2014, News 4 reported on protests from community members to halt demolition of the convent that was built in 1929.
“I think it’s important that we keep these buildings,” said Riley.
Riley led some of those protests against demolition.
“When they first brought the building, it was really well intended,” Riley said.
UMSL purchased the convent in 1993 and the golf course in 2015. The university used the convent as dormitories for a few years. It has been vacant for the last 10 years.
The 117-acre Normandie Golf Course was built in 1901. In recent years, the course has changed hands in terms lease management.
“Just in the past year, we saw it close, we saw it re-open, and now it’s for sale,” Riley said.
Residents fear the property would be redeveloped into residential property. Organizers with Beyond Housing say they plan to purchase the golf course.
So far, the organization has raised $300,000 for the $1.5 million price tag. UMSL says they’ve placed deed requirements on the property.
“We are not willing to sell the course without the guarantee that it remains a golf course,” said Elizabeth Van with UMSL.
Developers with ND Consulting Group purchased the convent for $11 million. They plan to convert it into an affordable senior living facility.
