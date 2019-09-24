ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station has named their first animal residents.
Read: River otters from Florida now call St. Louis Aquarium home
Last weeks, St. Louis residents were asked to help name three sibling North American River Otters who will be the first animals to arrive in St. Louis and call the aquarium home.
The name choices were:
Splish, Splash & Dash (based on Otter movements and behavior)
Hopper, Zephyr & Harvey (based on train themes)
Sawyer, Thatcher & Finn (based on characters from Mark Twain novels)
Voting took place on the aquarium's Facebook page until Sept. 23.
On Sept. 24, the aquarium announced that, after thousands voters, the otters would be named Thatcher, Sawyer and Finn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.