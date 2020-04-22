ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Spending so many hours at home during this pandemic, residents are filling up the dumpsters more frequently.
Extra things like gloves and masks they are using to protect themselves are being littered around the city.
While it should be obvious not to throw them on the ground, they also should not go in the recycling bin. Instead, they need to go in the trash.
"It's maybe not that we're creating more garbage, but all of our garbage is staying in our home," said Elysia Musmeci with Brightside St. Louis.
Waste management providers report an increase in at-home trash and recycling, and the Musmeci and her colleagues at Brightside said now it's more important than ever to recycle what you can and find alternatives to one use items.
"Right now might be a great time to start using reusable cloth napkins and towels rather than using paper napkins and paper towels all the time," she said.
One thing residents usually can do is bring reusable bags to the store, but many places like Schnucks and Dierbergs are not allowing such bags right now, so residents can leave groceries in the cart and bag them up when they get to the car.
Many stores have also stopped allowing the recycling of plastic bags, which cannot go in your home's recycle bin.
"You can ask for paper bags, those are easily recyclable," Musmeci said. "You can hold on to your plastic bags at home until were able to recycle them again at the store."
With more time at home, people are also doing spring cleaning. However some companies have halted bulk pick-up, so before residents leave their old dresser outside, they should check with their trash provider.
