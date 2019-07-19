ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Overgrown weeds and trees are causing a safety concern for Ann Hamilton and her neighbors.
“It’s dangerous, because anything or anybody could be hiding behind there,” Hamilton said.
Hamilton said she’s been living in an area near Delmar and Newstead Avenue for 20 years.
But in the past 10 years, she said she’s noticed growing vegetation lining her alley. It’s a growth she says criminals use to their advantage, hiding out before committing their crime.
“We have school children that come through the alley, we park in the back, we have elderly people,” she said.
Hamilton said she’s one of many frustrated residents who’ve called the city’s forestry division but no action has been taken.
“If our grass gets a certain length, the city is going to fine us, yet they let something like this happen,” she said.
News 4 spoke with St. Louis City leaders over the phone. The city said they understand residents' frustration.
Officials said there are 25,000 vacant lots and buildings in the city that need maintaining and they just don’t have the manpower to keep up.
They say part of the understaffing translates to not enough grass cutters and tree trimmers.
The city said applications for the jobs slow down in summer months because of the heat.
They say when they get a complaint, they respond based on the priority.
