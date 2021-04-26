ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Paulette Jones says she’s exhausted after having to climb several flights of stairs at the Railton Apartments. The 65-year-old says for months, residents have had to deal with inconsistent elevator service.
“It a very big inconvenience, some people are in wheelchairs,” said Jones.
News 4 first reported on residents' complaints in March after both elevators were out of service for weeks. Before that, residents say one of their two elevators went out in November. The company fixed the elevators after News 4’s initial story. But residents say two months later, the elevators went out of order again.
“It’s very difficult, I think it’s a shame that every other month, the elevator is out for days, sometimes weeks at a time,” said one resident.
The company McCormack Baron manages the property, which is owned by the Salvation Army. The company previously told News 4 parts broke on the elevator after a flood. They said because of issues getting parts and problems related to the COVID-19 pandemic, it took longer than expected to complete the repairs back in March.
McCormack Baron sent the following statement about the elevators:
“The safety and well-being of our residents is of utmost importance to McCormack Baron Management and The Salvation Army. At 5:30pm yesterday, the working elevator at the Railton went out of service. The ThyssenKrupp emergency services team immediately responded and began repairs on the elevator. After working overnight, they continued work today and realized that they needed a part, which is being overnighted for delivery tomorrow.
Fire watch and assistance for residents have been and will be provided through the night. We anticipate the repairs to be completed tomorrow. The second elevator at the Railton has been under repair since the flooding in February due to parts that had to be manufactured. Those parts are scheduled to arrive in two weeks.
We are in communication with residents and, again, their safety and well-being is our number one priority.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.