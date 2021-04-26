ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Paulette Jones says she’s exhausted after having to climb several flights of stairs at the Railton Apartments. The 65-year-old says for months, residents have had to deal with inconsistent elevator service.

“It a very big inconvenience, some people are in wheelchairs,” said Jones.

News 4 first reported on residents' complaints in March after both elevators were out of service for weeks. Before that, residents say one of their two elevators went out in November. The company fixed the elevators after News 4’s initial story. But residents say two months later, the elevators went out of order again.

“It’s very difficult, I think it’s a shame that every other month, the elevator is out for days, sometimes weeks at a time,” said one resident.

The company McCormack Baron manages the property, which is owned by the Salvation Army. The company previously told News 4 parts broke on the elevator after a flood. They said because of issues getting parts and problems related to the COVID-19 pandemic, it took longer than expected to complete the repairs back in March.

McCormack Baron sent the following statement about the elevators: