EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Amid the heat and concerns about COVID-19, residents at an East St. Louis housing complex say they do not want the power to be shut off for electrical work that the East St. Louis Housing Authority says must be done.
Residents at Roosevelt Homes recently received a flyer saying the power would be shut off for two days next week. Many residents told News 4 they are on government assistance and can't afford a hotel. Many do not want to go to a cooling center due to worries about COVID-19.
One woman who's raising five kids in the complex said cutting off the power would create a major hardship.
"My concern would be for the people and where they will go, and not just leaving us hanging. That's what I feel like they are doing, totally leaving us hanging," said Nedra Tyler. "All the food is going to be bad, especially since the weather is going to be in the 90's next week, it might not hold up."
News 4 called the East St. Louis Housing Authority around noon Friday to see if they could address the residents' concerns. About 1:00 p.m., News 4 received a phone call back and was told the complex is postponing the work.
The electricity will not be shut off next week as the flyer said because a cooling center cannot be used due to COVID-19 concerns. But at some point, the work will need to be done, the housing authority says.
