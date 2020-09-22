NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Orange construction cones lining Natural Bridge in St. Louis City is a welcome sight for some, but some business owners would like to see them go away.
A man who has lived along Natural Bridge for 10 years says it's become more dangerous. St. Louis police sent News 4 crash data for a stretch of the road, showing 213 accidents have happened so far in 2020.
MoDOT plans to add medians, roundabouts and reduce lanes between Salisbury and Goodfellow along Natural Bridge.
But the safety project is getting pushback. A group of long-time business owners along Natural Bridge want more police on patrol, not road changes. They fear the safety efforts will hurt their bottom line.
While some disagree on how, everyone agrees that something must be done.
