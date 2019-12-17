SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - It’s an early Christmas gift Southwest Crossing Apartment resident say they hope will have lasting potential.
“Hopefully they come in and do what they’re supposed to do,” said a resident.
Saturday, residents say they spotted a letter posted on their doors telling them a new management company is taking over. Monday, residents said the company's employees got right to work.
“Like maintenance people, trash people and stuff like that, they had picked up like trash,” a resident said.
Residents and public officials have raised concerns about living conditions at the complex, which is one of at least a dozen in the St. Louis area owned by T.E.H. Realty.
The company is now facing more than a dozen lawsuits. So far, St. Louis City, St. Louis County, Bel- Ridge, Bridgeton, utility companies and federal lending companies have filed suits against T.E.H. alleging breach of contract.
Last week, a judge agreed to appoint the Sansone Group to run Southwest Crossing. The plan is to get the complex in good enough shape to be sold or foreclosed on.
News 4 tried speaking with the new management, who said they weren’t authorized to give a comment.
For months, News 4 has been trying to get in contact with the owners of T.E.H. Investigative reporter Chris Nagus traveled to Overland Park, Kansas to a home registered to the owners. No one came to the door but neighbors told News 4 they always spot multiple people coming and going from the property.
News 4 also asked the Sansone Group to get a timeline on how long will take to improve the complex, we are waiting to hear back.
St. Louis City says they are still providing trash and water services to the complex.
T.E.H. owes more than $500 for the trash services and more than $10,000 for water in unpaid bills to the city.
