BRIDGETON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Bridgeport Crossing residents say they woke up to dried water faucets Thursday morning after noticing their water had been shut off.
News 4 reported last week that residents’ water supply was in jeopardy after residents spotted water shut-off notices posted at the complex.
READ: Major water leak latest problem to hit troubled apartments in Bridgeton
Missouri American Water said the current property owners, TEH Realty, were delinquent several thousand dollars on their bill.
Missouri American Water said they mistakenly turned off the water and later restored it Thursday afternoon. However, they tell News 4 it is a possibility that water could be turned off in the upcoming months if the bill doesn’t get addressed by TEH.
“I stand by my characterization of this landlord is a classic deadbeat landlord,” said US Senator Josh Hawley.
Thursday, Hawley spoke exclusively to News 4 addressing what steps the federal government has taken since his visit.
“Federal funding has been withdrawn none of it is flowing currently in St. Louis,” he said.
He says that means anyone who relies on government assistance would not be able to pay for their rent at TEH properties.
“There’s no way that TEH Realty and companies like them ought to be able to get federal money when they are forcing their tenants to live in the kind of conditions that they are,” he said.
Currently, Hawley says the Department of Housing and Urban Development and the US Attorney’s office is investigating TEH’s actions.
Hawley says he plans to propose new laws that will hold landlords to higher standards to prevent this from happening in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.