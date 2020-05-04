JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Some residents are skeptical after hearing the news that their senior living facility would be a coronavirus testing site.
Tenants say signs were posted at STAR Residences saying testing would be open to the public.
The facility reached out to residents to get tested after COVID-19 concerns, but management prematurely put up the flyers without providing information that led to confusion.
A resident at the complex says she was shocked when she saw the notice telling residents the complex would be used as a testing for Affinia Healthcare at her apartment.
"This really disturbed me...They want to bring that coronavirus in here," the woman said.
Residents say the letter was posted in the lobby of the facility on Lalite Avenue.
The letter said the screening would occur on site and they will be offering testing to the public.
The resident says that part concerned her because the complex is a senior living facility.
"We're at such a great risk here. I don't know anybody that doesn't have at least high blood pressure in this building and some have a number of illnesses,” she said.
News 4 reached out to Affinia Healthcare and they say apartment management jumped the gun in notifying residents about the possible testing.
A spokesperson said the facility contacted Affinia Healthcare for tests after some tenants tested positive for the virus. They say the facility has not been selected at this time for COVID-19 testing.
Affinia says they’ve been inundated with testing requests from facilities in North City and North County. They say if the facility was selected as a testing site they would send their mobile command center to ensure specific guidelines are followed to prevent the spread.
Affinia believes the facility’s management posted the letters to get a head count of those interested who may be interested.
News 4 reached out to management at STAR Residences and we’re waiting for a response.
