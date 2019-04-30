ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Tenants at a downtown apartment complex are frustrated after they said their elevator has been broken for more than two weeks.
Kyle Pitman lives in the ArtLoft on Washington Avenue. He said the inconvenience is turning into a safety concern, stranding elderly and disabled residents inside their homes.
“We email management, we make phone calls, we talked to the maintenance people and we get mixed reports. Sometimes they answer your emails and sometimes they don’t,” said Pitman.
Another tenant told News 4 his neighbor fainted Monday and needed emergency services. He said paramedics struggled to get the gurney down several flights of stairs.
The complex has 10 floors and two elevators, one for main usage and another freight elevator. Tenants said neither work.
News 4 reached out to City Wide Properties, the company that manages ArtLoft. Representatives said they’re working to repair the elevators and pledged to have the main elevator fixed by the end of the day Thursday.
Below is their full statement:
“To confirm we are able to procure the part locally. Our intent is to begin the repair by close of business Thursday. We will work overtime to expedite the repair if necessary. If anything changes, I will let you know.”
The St. Louis City Fire Department said they inspected the building last week with the Building Division. Officials determined a fire watch was not needed because the issue would be resolved soon. After calls from News 4 on Tuesday, the fire department and Building Division said they would go back to the building to see if a fire watch is necessary.
