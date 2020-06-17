The residents of the senior living facility in Chesterfield wanted to put the time capsule together to let someone know what they are going through right now in 2020. Steve Harris has the story.

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Buried between the rose bushes in the courtyard at the Willows of Brooking Park is a time capsule with letters, photos and video messages from residents inside of it.

The residents of the senior living facility wanted to put the time capsule together to let someone know what they are going through right now.

Steve Harris talked to the residents about the messages they left.

