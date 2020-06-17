CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Buried between the rose bushes in the courtyard at the Willows of Brooking Park is a time capsule with letters, photos and video messages from residents inside of it.
The residents of the senior living facility wanted to put the time capsule together to let someone know what they are going through right now.
Steve Harris talked to the residents about the messages they left.
