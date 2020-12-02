NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Rosemary Ray says she has a front row seat to dangerous traffic in her neighborhood.
"I sit right here on this big main street,” said Ray.
Ray and other Baden neighborhood residents reached out to News 4 about growing concerns involving reckless driving along north Broadway.
“We really need to see that stopped,” she said.
News 4 checked with St. Louis Metropolitan Police and found so far this year, officers have issued more than 30 traffic related summons for that area, and more than 200 for the entire city.
Ray says those numbers should be higher because police aren’t visible.
“We don’t have a whole lot of it in this area, we really need more police cars patrolling the area,” she said.
Ward 3 Alderman Brandon Bosley says Ray’s sentiments are echoed across the city.
“It seems like all of the area are out of control, everybody is speeding," he said.
In Bosley’s ward, the city approved more than 40 speed humps to be installed. Along with that, he proposed a bill that will reduce the speed limit in residential areas from 30 mph to 20 mph.
“We have to figure out a way to get the culture of the city to slow down,” he said.
Down in South City in Ward 15, Alderman Megan Green says she’s been getting complaints from a number of residents about speeding. She says plans are in the works to also install speed humps there.
Currently there are around 130 vacant positions within the city's police department. The department says there are nine officers assigned to the traffic division. A spokesperson said they plan to add three additional positions to that department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.