ALTON,Ill. (KMOV.com) - Residents in the News 4 viewing area are gearing up for more flooding as river levels continue to rise.
“Alton is open,” said Mayor Brant Walker. He added they plan to keep it that way.
The National Weather Service upped its forecast for the Mississippi River crest next week to 39.3 feet in Alton.
That would become the second highest on record, falling about 3.4 feet below the historic 1993 record.
“This wall is absolutely amazing in what they’ve been able to do and save the businesses downtown,” said former Alton resident Bev Bryant.
Mayor Walker said about 15 to 20 public works employees have been working round the clock to build barriers downtown to allow businesses to stay open. He said they plan to increase the workforce to about 35 city employees on Wednesday to be ‘all hands-on deck’ for the June 4 predicted crest.
The Argosy Casino was forced to close because customers can’t access it. A spokesman said they had to build a walkway due to flooding a couple weeks ago to get in and out.
Highway 67 at Highway 100 was open to southbound drivers Tuesday but closed in the northbound direction downtown. The southbound direction of the roadway closed at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday
The mayor encouraged people to still come to Alton, but don’t be surprised if you encounter some detours. He stressed just take a couple streets over to wiggle through town.
The Mississippi River is backing up into River Des Peres near the south St. Louis-South County border. Now, homeowners near the river are growing concerned about the water inching closer to their homes.
St. Louis City leaders say they will begin sandbagging along the river by Thursday and say they have enough equipment to keep flood waters away from nearby homes.
The crests in Louisiana, Clarksville, Winfield, Grafton, Alton, St. Louis and Chester are all expected to be the second highest behind the 1993 flood.
Meanwhile, flooding is having a big impact on farmers across the region. Rich Boschert and his son, Ross, own 1,400 acres in St. Charles County. They were able to plant their soybeans and corn on time, but expect flooding from the Mississippi River to wipe out a large portion of the crop.
“We’ve had some wet springs before but I think this one is gonna take the top of the list," said Boschert. “I think everyone would be happy with two-thirds crop.”
Boschert takes advantage of any dry days. He says the rain has only allowed them to farm for a few days in a row before having to stop. Typically, he says they can go a week or two straight.
Not too far from his farm, owner of Herman's Farm in St. Charles County, Tom Goeke is having a different problem.
His crops and plants are fine for now, but flooded roads near his farm make it difficult for some of his customers to get there. For that reason, he says his sales are down about 50 percent.
"It’s pretty concerning and there’s only so many things you can do," said Goeke.
While these farmers know this comes with the territory, they say this spring's weather has been especially challenging.
