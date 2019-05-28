ALTON,Ill. (KMOV.com) - Residents in the News 4 viewing area are gearing up for more flooding as river levels continue to rise.
“Alton is open,” said Mayor Brant Walker. He added they plan to keep it that way.
The National Weather Service upped its forecast for the Mississippi River crest next week to 38.5 feet.
That would become the second highest on record, falling about 4.2 feet below the historic 1993 record.
“This wall is absolutely amazing in what they’ve been able to do and save the businesses downtown,” said former Alton resident Bev Bryant.
Mayor Walker said about 15 to 20 public works employees have been working round the clock to build barriers downtown to allow businesses to stay open. He said they plan to increase the workforce to about 35 city employees on Wednesday to be ‘all hands-on deck’ for the June 4 predicted crest.
The Argosy Casino was forced to close because customers can’t access it. A spokesman said they had to build a walkway due to flooding a couple weeks ago to get in and out.
Highway 67 at Highway 100 was open to southbound drivers Tuesday but closed in the northbound direction downtown.
The mayor encouraged people to still come to Alton, but don’t be surprised if you encounter some detours. He stressed just take a couple streets over to wiggle through town.
