FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – One person was taken to the hospital after a fire at the Canfield Green Apartment complex in Ferguson.
Firefighters told News 4 a cooking fire started just before 3 a.m. Friday on the third floor of one of the buildings.
Residents in at least three apartments have been displaced as a result of the fire.
No other information has been released.
