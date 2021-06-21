(CBS NEWSPATH) -- Researchers are studying how COVID-19 impacts pregnant women and their babies.
Researchers at UCLA Health studied 600 pregnant women who tested positive for COVID. Most of the women had mild disease and did not need to be hospitalized, but a quarter experienced symptoms that lasted two months or more.
“What we've seen so far is generally that patients do well, overall,” said Dr. Rashmi Rao, a maternal fetal medicine physician at UCLA. “They don't tend to have as much fever, but they do present with cough and very much similar cold symptoms.”
“Those that have severe COVID tend to have a little bit of an increased risk of adverse outcomes, and that can be either delivery by C-section, delivery a little bit earlier - so preterm delivery,” Rao said.
Alicia Shepherd participated in the study. She was five months pregnant with triplets when she tested positive for COVID-19. With COVID being a new illness, she did not know what to expect. “My gut just sank with this fear of, you know, I didn't even care about me. But this fear of like, what will this mean for our kids."
Shepherd struggled with the symptoms. “Exhaustion and real, very hard shortness of breath … awful hard cough, that, you know, it was hard enough, I cracked a rib.”
After recovering from COVID, Shepherd went into labor at 28 weeks. Doctors do not know if COVID caused the early delivery or if it was just the nature of the pregnancy. Her three daughters spent more than two months in the neonatal ICU, but are now healthy and thriving.
“If my experience of what my family went through with COVID can provide data that's going to help someone else's family, then I'm all in for that,” Shepherd said.
In addition to outcomes, the UCLA researchers also studied immunology, finding most mothers who had COVID passed antibodies to their babies. That was true for Shepherd, whose three daughters carried antibodies.
