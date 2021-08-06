ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As the Delta variant continues to spread, new COVID-19 research is coming out of St. Louis. Washington University scientists are looking at what the virus may do to the mind, and exploring whether there's a possible link to Alzheimer's.
As COVID-19 cases ramp back up across the bi-state area, researchers are concerned an increase in long-term side effects is on the horizon.
"Most of the reports show that 50 to 70 percent of individuals who have COVID will have some sort of neurological problems," said Dr. Beau Ances, a neurology professor at Wash U. "That means they'll have headaches, fevers, loss of taste and smell, brain fog, and concentration issues."
Ances has been studying COVID-19 patients since the start of the pandemic, specifically tracking COVID long hauler symptoms like brain fog. Wash U is one of the many research teams working with the Alzheimer's Association in a global study to analyze neurological side effects to see if there's a link between COVID and the possible development of Alzheimer's.
"We weren't suprised to find that individuals with Alzheimer's disease who had COVID saw persistent symptoms as well as brain actual changes," said Stacy Tew-Lovasz with the Greater Missouri Alzheimer's Association. "And we saw acceleration of those changes."
Dr. Ances says patients with dementia or Alzheimer's are twice as likely to not only get COVID, but to also endure more severe symptoms as well. Those changes in the brain, and long term effects, have doctors concerned for patients' future.
"I get very worried, and I'm very worried there's this uptick that will lead to more individuals with cognitive issues that will be seeing me," he said. "Could this be one of the sparks that could then lead to changes downstream that could eventually lead to Alzheimer's disease? I think the jury's still out, we don't know about that enough."
Doctors are now urging those who had covid to pay attention to things like headaches or fatigue, as the could be the start of a long-haul side effect.
"They're not alone and there are places such as our COVID clinic at Wash U in St. Louis for those who have neurological issues are referred to us. There is this kind of care and safety net for them to come in and get evaluated." Ances said.
Ances added the best way to either avoid or help long-haul side effects is to get vaccinated.
"I've seen a number of individuals who have been vaccinated, and after they've been vaccinated they've had improvements as well." he said.
Both the Alzheimer's Association and Wash U are doing studies and trials for those experiencing abnormal neurological issues like brain fog and constant headaches.
For information on the Wash U study click here, and for the Alzheimer's Association, click here.
