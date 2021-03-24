(Reuters) -- Researchers in Mexico have made a nose-only COVID-19 mask, which they say reduces the risk of infection of coronavirus during eating and talking.
The people behind this nose-only mask say taking off the face mask to eat or drink leaves one exposed to the virus. While this nose-only mask still provides some sort of protection.
According to Johns Hopkins University in the U.S.A., cells that give people a sense of smell are a key entry point for coronavirus, making nose coverings like these important.
However, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends people wear a face mask that covers the nose, mouth, and chin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.