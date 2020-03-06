ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two labs at Washington University School of Medicine are some of the labs around the country working on a vaccine for coronavirus.
Sean Whelan, PhD, is head of the school's department of molecular microbiology.
"People are trying to do, to take advantage of their expertise to develop whatever tools and reagents they have to do something to combat the emergence of this coronavirus," said Whelan.
Whelan said researchers are using a virus that commonly infects livestock to look for a way of combating the coronavirus.
A similar approach was used to develop a vaccine for Ebola.
A sample of coronavirus being used for the research is being handled in a biohazard level-3 laboratory.
"Came from a patient who was infected with the virus. And that was distributed to a number of labs around the country," said Whelan.
Whelan said researchers need to know how the virus functions before they can develop a way to stop it from making people sick.
But he said there's no stopping it from eventually getting to St. Louis. "It's extremely likely that we will see infections everywhere in the country."
"When that will happen is unknown," he said.
It's estimated that the earliest a vaccine could be developed, tested and deployed for use would be at least a year and a half.
