ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- New research brings bad news for St. Louis-area residents who hate mosquitoes.
The disease-carrying Asian Tiger mosquito, which is present in the region, is adapting to winter.
Washington University researchers at the Tyson Research Center say the mosquitoes made their way to St. Louis in the mid-1980s.
They've been studying the mosquitoes and their eggs.
While the Asian tiger only lives a few weeks, it's able to adapt to its surroundings in a short amount of time.
“What we didn't know was how well these eggs did over winter,” said Dr. Kim Medley, director of the Tyson Research Center. “This study that we did found that indeed these northern mosquitoes lay eggs that are really good at withstanding winter.”
The mosquito is already up in northern Illinois and the research shows it could adapt to even colder conditions and move even further north.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.