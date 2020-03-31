NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- One person was hospitalized after being rescued from a house fire in North County overnight.
A fire broke out at a home in the 10400 block of Castle Drive near Route 367 in Castle Point. The home was badly damaged by the blaze.
Bomb and arson investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.
No additional information has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.