ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Marine Rescue Task Force is responding to a neighborhood in north St. Louis Saturday afternoon after a car got stuck in high waters.
According to fire officials, there are five people reportedly stuck on top of the roof of a car near Riverview Dr and Prigge Road after the driver drove past the road closure sign.
It is unknown if anyone was injured and no additional information has been released.
This is a developing story. News 4 will update as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.