SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Emergency crews are on the Mississippi River near the St. Louis City-County line looking for a body.
St. Louis firefighters say they are searching for a body that was recently spotted in the river.
Missouri Highway Patrol said someone called St. Louis County police around 3:30 p.m. about an abandoned car in Jefferson Barracks Park.
According to police, the car has been identified as missing 70-year-old George Richard Huber's, who has been reported missing from his home since 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning.
News 4 will update this story when more information becomes available.
