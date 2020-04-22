ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Republic Services has launched a $20 million initiative to show appreciation for its workers on the front line.
The recycling collector is providing dinner for 545 employees to take home to their families every Friday. The company is also providing bi-weekly $100 gift cards that can be used at local businesses in St. Louis.
To date, more than $40,000 has been spent at local restaurants, including Sugarfire BBQ in Bridgeton and TJ’s Pizza in Hazelwood.
“Small businesses are often hit the hardest during times of uncertainty. The ‘Committed to Serve’ initiative is a gesture of support for both our employees and our local small businesses, many of whom are our customers,” said Kevin Hinson, General Manager with Republic Services. “The reaction from small business owners and employees has been pure appreciation.”
Republic Services manager Joell Aguirre said the trash and recycling industry has seen more volume than usual because of the stay-at-home order.
She said they haven’t had to layoff any employees and plan to hire more in the future to keep up with the demand.
"Being safe, not only to our customers but also our employees is very important to us,” Aguirre said. “So, along with all the PPE equipment that they have, the gloves, the hand sanitizer, the mask, them being able to count on that lunch, that meal and help their families is just very appreciated by our employees."
