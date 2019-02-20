ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- There is a new push to get jobs for residents of a troubled north St. Louis neighborhood and representatives are hitting the streets to spread the word.
Representatives from Better Family Life went door-to-door Wednesday in the College Hill neighborhood passing out information about a job fair being held Thursday at St. Paul's Lutheran Church:
College Hill is in the “Hayden's Rectangle” area, so named because it has been targeted by St. Louis Police Chief, John Hayden, as a high crime area.
"We are thrilled to be a part of helping people in the neighborhood,” said Terri Rose with St. Paul’s Lutheran, “We want to help to provide services to our neighbors."
The job fair is from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Thursday at St. Paul's Lutheran Church on East John.
There will be applications to fill out and in some cases, job interviews held on the spot.
