(KMOV.com) — It appears as though Yadier Molina isn't ready to leave St. Louis just yet.
According to reports Tuesday evening, the iconic Cardinals catcher has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the team for the 2022 season. According to Katie Woo of The Athletic, the deal is for $10 million. The team has not yet announced the deal.
Molina, who turned 39 in July, has maintained a .259 batting average while contributing eight home runs and 51 RBIs to the Cardinals this season. Though his OPS has dropped in recent months, down to .681, Molina has risen to the occasion in big moments. His .337 batting average with runners in scoring position this season is emblematic of the veteran catcher's clutch tendencies at the plate.
Earlier this year, Molina was named an All-Star for the 10th time in his MLB career. He has made a habit of milestone moments in recent years, and currently sits just 21 hits behind Rogers Hornsby for third all-time on the Cardinals franchise hits list.
With Molina in the fold for another year, the Cardinals will await a decision from the other half of the franchise's most storied battery. Adam Wainwright has performed as the Cardinals' ace starting pitcher this season, posting a record of 12-7 with a 3.10 ERA while nearing the league-lead in innings pitched. Wainwright has said publicly he will consider retiring after either 2021 or the 2022 season. The soon-to-be 40-year-old pitcher will see his current contract expire after this season.
