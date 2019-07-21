ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An investigation is underway after the body of 21-year-old St. Louis student was found in northern Mississippi Saturday morning, authorities said.
Deputies said they found Alexandria Kostial about 30 miles from Oxford and the Ole Miss campus, the Oxford Eagle reports.
Kostial was a graduate of Lindbergh High School.
“We are truly saddened by the death of Alexandria Kostial. Ally was a valued member of our campus community," Ole Miss interim Chancellor Larry Sparks said in a statement. "We extend our deepest sympathy to her family, friends, and classmates and stand ready to support them during this time.”
This is a developing story.
