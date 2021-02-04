ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Oscar-winning actress Renee Zellweger will portray convicted killer Pam Hupp in a limited series, according to reports.

Pamela Hupp sentenced to life in prison without parole Pamela Hupp has pleaded guilty to murder, in a bizarre plot that claimed a man’s life back in 2016.

The six-episode NBC series - called The Thing About Pam - will be based on Dateline episodes that cover the Hupp saga.

Prosecutors have long said that Hupp lured Louis Gumpenberger to her O’Fallon, Missouri home in 2016 with the intent to frame someone else connected to a separate murder from 2011. Gumpenberger was fatally shot once he arrived at Hupp’s home.