ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Reports that a helicopter went down near New Baden were unfounded, authorities said Wednesday morning.
Around 10 a.m., St. Clair County Emergency Management’s Agency said they had reports that a small aircraft had gone down on Interstate 64 at mile marker 27, about four miles east of Scott Air Force Base.
Less than 30 minutes after the initial report, authorities said they could not locate a downed helicopter and deemed the incident unfounded. An official told News 4 there may have been some crop dusting going on in the area where the helicopter was reported to have gone down.
